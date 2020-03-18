Malawi's president sacks army commander

ANKARA (AA) – Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has fired Army Commander Vincent Nundwe for allowing his men to protect demonstrators protesting the results of last year’s elections.

Nundwe has been replaced with Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga, according to local media reports.

Protests have been taking place in recent months against “fraudulent elections” last year that returned Mutharika to power, the Tanzania-based Citizen website reported.

Fresh presidential elections were called last month after a court ruled that the polls were marred by irregularities.

The judge said at the time that the evidence before the court was clear that the electoral management body had failed to follow legal requirements.

The nullification of the election followed complaints by opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Saulos Chilima of the UTM Party that the polls were rigged.

The nationwide demonstrations also aimed to force the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process.

A total of 6.8 million voters were registered to elect a president, 600 local government representatives and 193 members of parliament in last May’s polls.