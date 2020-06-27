Malaysia COVID-19 cases drop to 191

By Omer Faruk Yildiz

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AA) – The number of active novel coronavirus cases dropped to 191 in Malaysia, according to health officials.

General Directorate of Malaysian Health Ministry said cases increased to 8,606 with six additional infections while recoveries reached 8,294 with 23 patients leaving hospitals.

A total of 121 patients died from the virus and the country did not report any deaths in the last 13 days.

Malaysia has reported a single-digit case increase for the last four days and hopes to announce the stop of the spread of the virus in July.

As part of COVID-19 measures, it declared a curfew March 18 and the normalization process began June 10.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 493,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 9.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 4.9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.