Malaysia lawmakers oust house speaker by slim majority

ANKARA (AA) – Malaysia's lower house speaker was removed by a thin majority of two as lawmakers narrowly approved the motion tabled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, state media reported.

The motion to oust Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, who was appointed by the previous administration led by Mahathir Mohamad, was backed by 111 lawmakers, with 109 against it, according to Bernama news agency.

The move is being seen as an end to uncertainty over Yassin's parliamentary majority, who was sworn in on March 1 following Mahathir's surprise resignation in late February.

He has so far avoided the opposition's bid of a no-confidence vote against him.

Former election commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan has now been nominated for the key parliamentary position.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid