Malaysian mission in Ankara celebrates national day

By Sorvar Alam

ANKARA (AA) – As Malaysia is celebrating its 63rd National Day under the new normal due to COVID-19, the country's mission in Ankara also marked the day in an unusual short format of events.

The event in Ankara, which every year has been held in a form of official reception, was held at the embassy premises in the Turkish capital with flag hoisting ceremony, a short statement by the ambassador and an online concert with a limited number of attendees.

The country's Ambassador-designate Sazali Mustafa Kamal acknowledged the event was "less lively without the presence of the Malaysian diaspora and students in Turkey."

But he underlined: "This matter has to be compromised for the time being, as we are facing the challenges of the new norms" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamal noted the embassy and other Malaysian agencies will continue to play their role and responsibilities as "frontliners," and "provide services, and look after the welfare of the Malaysian people under any circumstances and challenges."

This year's event of the national day, which commemorates Malaysia's independence from British rule in 1957 by its first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, is being celebrated with the slogan Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia cares), which, according to the ambassador, "is very simple but carries a deep meaning."

Kamal — who will soon present his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — also stressed the importance of unity and cooperation, and added: "It is an important element that can be seen in the coat of arms of Malaysia."