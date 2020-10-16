Malaysian party shocked by UMNO’s threat to leave gov’t

By Hayati Nupus and Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Malaysia’s Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) said Thursday it is shocked after the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) threaten to withdraw from the ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said his party would seek an explanation from UMNO through Muafakat Nasional regarding its intention to leave PN.

The Muafakat Nasional is a pact formalized by UMNO and PAS — former political rivals — in September last year, following the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election.

"We are sure that any internal problems can be resolved through discussions with all parties involved," Ibrahim said Thursday.

PAS is the main supporter of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government with 18 MPs in the 222-seat Lower House.

Meanwhile, UMNO stressed that they will review their position in the government coalition and the party would pull out of PN unless new terms of cooperation are negotiated.

The threat came after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and presented to him the total number of lawmakers backing him to become the next prime minister.

– Police summon Anwar Ibrahim

Ibrahim has been summoned by Malaysian police to give a statement regarding a viral list of federal parliamentarians who allegedly back his bid to claim the premiership.

“So far, a total of 113 police reports have been received,” Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Huzir Mohamed said in a statement.

One of the reports was filed by Ahmad Nazlan Idris, a member of UMNO. Among the 121 names that are circulating on social media, 22 of them were from UMNO.

Huzir said probes are being conducted under the penal code and a separate multimedia law which covers statements causing public mischief or harassment.

He also asked the public not to create or spread any rumors that may spark confusion and threaten public safety.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita in Jakarta