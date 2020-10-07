Malaysian prime minister tests negative for COVID-19

By Hayati Nupus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Malaysia’s prime minister has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin Yassin, along with 13 government ministers and deputy ministers who attended a high-level meeting on Saturday, started home quarantine on Monday after Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri tested positive for the virus.

"The prime minister is currently in good health. However, he will continue self-quarantine until the end of the 14-day period set by the Health Ministry," the office said in a statement.

Malaysia has emerged as one of the new hotspots in Southeast Asia for coronavirus transmission after ministry authorities recorded the highest daily jump on Tuesday with 691 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total past 13,500.

* Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo in Jakarta, Indonesia.