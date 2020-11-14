Mali: Dozens of terrorists killed in French operation

By Alaattin Dogru

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – Dozens of terrorists were killed during Operation Barkhane carried out by French forces in Mali, according to a statement

Four Mirage 2000D aircraft left a military base in Niger’s capital, Niamey, and destroyed at least 20 motorcycles and ammunition belonging to the terrorists, according to the France’s Defense Ministry.

In Mali, France has carried out Operation Serval since January 2013, followed by Operation Barkhane in the Sahel – the northern part of Africa where Mali lies – since Aug. 1, 2014.

About 5,000 troops are installed in the region as part of France's military effort, stationed in Chad’s capital, N'Djamina. They have carried out operations with the cooperation of the G5 Sahel, five West African countries of Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Mali.

The region has seen a significant terrorist threat in recent years, with Boko Haram and al-Queda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) maintaining a presence there as well as in neighboring countries.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur