Mali suspends flights from COVID-19-hit countries

James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Mali will indefinitely suspend flights from countries affected by coronavirus in a bid to control a possible outbreak of the pandemic there, the government said Tuesday.

Exception from the suspension that begins Thursday will be given to cargo flights, according to minutes of an extraordinary meeting of the Superior Council of National Defense (CSDN) which convened in Koulouba.

The meeting focused on efforts to prevent the virus known as COVID-19, and was chaired by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The council noted although all suspected cases of the virus reported in Mali have tested negative, the threat remains, requiring greater vigilance.

Public, private and denominational schools, including madarsas will be closed for three weeks.

“It also suspended indefinitely all public gatherings including workshops, seminars, popular meetings as well as nightclubs and dance bars.”

In addition, social, sporting, cultural and political groupings of more than 50 people such as weddings, baptisms, funerals were banned.

Keita urged everyone in Mali to take responsibility and adhere to strict compliance with public health measures.

He also announced an initial investment of 6.3 billion CFA francs ($10.2 million) to fight the pandemic.