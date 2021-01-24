Malian army, French troops kill around 30 terrorists

By Aurore Bonny

LOME, Togo (AA) – About 30 terrorists and six soldiers were killed in attacks by unidentified armed terrorist groups, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said Sunday in a statement.

"Two security posts of the Malian Armed Forces in Boulkessi and Mondoro reacted vigorously to two complex and simultaneous attacks last night around 3:30 am," FAMa said on Twitter.

The attackers were routed thanks to "prompt reactions and effective coordination between FAMa and French forces under Operation Barkhane," according to Lieutenant Colonel Souleymane Dembele, the armed forces’ director of information and public relations.

However, Dembele said in the communique that 18 soldiers were also wounded during the clashes and around 40 motorbikes and a large amount of military equipment were recovered from the "enemy's side.”

On the military’s side, a vehicle and machine gun were lost.

Since 2012, Mali has been in the grip of terrorists who have carried out violent attacks that have resulted in the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians.

Operation Barkhane, led by the French military to strengthen Mali's defense against terrorism, began in 2014.