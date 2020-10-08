Mali’s junta frees former PM, assembly president

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR (AA) – Mali’s military junta has released the country’s former prime minister and president of the National Assembly who were arrested after the Aug. 18 coup.

In a written statement, the National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), the military grouping that carried out the coup, said a total of 12 people including civilians and military officers have been freed.

They include former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, National Assembly President Moussa Timbine and Defense Minister Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) lifted sanctions imposed since Aug. 18 on Mali a day after the transitional government was formed on Oct. 5.

However, ECOWAS had demanded that those responsible for Mali's transition "rapidly" implement other summit decisions, in particular the release of all military and civilian officials arrested since Aug. 18 and the dissolution of the CNSP.