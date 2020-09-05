Mali’s Keita reportedly in UAE for stroke treatment

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was removed from power following a military coup last month, left Mali for medical treatment, local reports said Sunday.

Keita, 75, left Mali for Abu Dabhi in the United Arab Emirates after he was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke, according to reports.

He was hospitalized Sept. 2 and discharged Sept. 4.

The military junta said earlier that Keita was free to travel abroad to receive medical care in the country of his choice.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas