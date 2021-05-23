Man City complete Premier League 12 points ahead of Man United

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester City completed the 2020-21 season of the English Premier League 12 points ahead of Manchester United.

Playing at the City of Manchester Stadium, the Blue-Skies hammered Everton 5-0 on Sunday to finish at the summit of the English top-tier football league.

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 2-1 score to place in the second spot.

The City, who clinched seventh top-flight title had 86 points ,while Manchester United collected 74 points.

Liverpool jumped to the third place with 69 points after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 while fourth-place Chelsea lost to Aston Villa 2-1.

The London football side got 67 points.

Following these results, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Leicester City and West Ham United will be in the Europa League while Tottenham Hotspur sealed the Europa Conference League spot.

Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United relegated from Premier League to the Championship, the English second-tier football league.

On May 29, Manchester City and Chelsea will clash for the 2021 UEFA Champions League title at the Estadio do Dragao, Portugal’s coastal town of Porto.

Meanwhile, Turkish Super Lig champion Besiktas qualified directly for the next season's Champions League group stage after Chelsea finished in the top four places in the Premier League standings.

"We're in. @ChampionsLeague," Besiktas said on Twitter.