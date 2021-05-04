Man City qualify for Champions League final for 1st time

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester City on Tuesday reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in their history.

The Riyad Mahrez-led English club eliminated France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), beating them 2-0 in the semifinal second leg held in Manchester.

Man City's Algerian midfielder Mahrez netted two goals against PSG in Tuesday's showdown to make a great contribution.

Mahrez scored the opener in the 11th minute from a tight angle in the area following a rebound by PSG’s defense.

He doubled the lead on a quick counter attack in the 63rd minute. The 30-year-old made a close-range finish in the far post. He was assisted by English midfielder Phil Foden.

Paris Saint-Germain were down to 10 men in the 69th minute as Argentine star Angel Di Maria lost his temper to be sent off for clashing with Man City midfielder Fernandinho after the ball had gone out of the pitch.

Man City, who previously won the first leg 2-1 in Paris, secured the 2-0 victory to make their way to the final in Istanbul.

Tuesday's victors will take on Chelsea or Real Madrid in the 2021 final.

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea will face Real Madrid at London's Stamford Bridge stadium.

The first leg of this tie was 1-1.

This year's Champions League final will be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29.