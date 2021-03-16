Man City qualify for Champions League quarterfinals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League quarterfinals after beating German club Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead in the 18th minute as the Premier League side moved to the last 8 phase 4-0 on aggregate at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

– Real Madrid defeat Atalanta to advance to quarterfinals

Real Madrid beat Italian club Atalanta 3-1 to reach to the Champions League quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate.

Goals by Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio led the Spanish side to qualify for the last 8.

Luis Muriel was the scorer for the visitors.

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on March 19.