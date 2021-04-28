Man City's Gundogan sends gifts to Indonesian children

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City's German midfielder of Turkish descent, sent food packages and jerseys with his name to children in Indonesia, his club supporters said on Wednesday.

Endry Waluyo, the president of Manchester City Supporters Club Indonesia, said the food packages were distributed in the streets, social foundations and orphanages in several villages and cities.

"The food packages were distributed for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, and suhoor, the pre-dawn Ramadan meal, to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan," he said in a statement.

The supporters thanked Gundogan for his thoughtfulness and wished him success in his career.

"Hopefully, this kindness will be a blessing for him. We always wish him success and, of course, for the Manchester City too," said Waluyo.

A former Borussia Dortmund regular, Gundogan has been playing for the English club since 2016.

In his five-year spell at City, the 30-year-old helped his team win two English Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language services in Jakarta