Man U notch fourth straight Premier League win

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-1 on Saturday for a fourth consecutive victory in the English Premier League.

West Ham United took the lead at London Olympic Stadium on a goal by Tomas Soucek in minute 38.

In minute 65, the Red Devils equalized as Paul Pogba made a classy long shot.

Three minutes later, Mason Greenwood scored his team's second goal, while Marcus Rashford scored another in the 78th minute.

Manchester United jumped to fourth place in the standings with 19 points. West Ham United slipped to seventh with 17 points.

* Matchday 11 results:

– Friday:

Aston Villa – Newcastle Utd. : 0-0

– Saturday:

Burnley – Everton: 1-1

Manchester City – Fulham: 2-0

Chelsea – Leeds United: 0-1

West Ham United – Manchester United: 1-3