Man United books spot in Europa League final four

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English football club Manchester United fought hard against Copenhagen late Monday, beating their Danish opponents 1-0 to advance to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Man United’s Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in extra time in Cologne, Germany as the 25-year-old attacking midfielder scored from a penalty kick.

The Red Devils will face England's Wolverhampton Wanderers or Spanish team Sevilla in the next stage.

In the other match of the night, Italian team Inter Milan eliminated their German opponents Bayer Leverkusen with a 2-1 win.

Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella and Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku scored consecutive goals in the first half as Inter took a 2-0 lead in Dusseldorf.

German midfielder Kai Havertz narrowed the gap for Bayer Leverkusen, but Inter secured the victory.

Inter will take on Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk or Swiss club Basel in the semifinals.

All matches in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are being held in Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic.