Man Utd extend Ighalo's loan deal until January 2021

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester United and Shanghai Shenhua agreed to extend loan deal for Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo until Jan. 31, 2021.

The agreement was announced by the English Premier League club through their website on Monday.

''The Nigerian striker's stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy,'' Manchester United said.

''Today's confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month's resumption of competitive football.''

The 30-year-old striker moved to Manchester United from the Chinese club on loan in January 2020. He scored 4 goals in 8 matches before the suspension of the 2019-2020 football season due to coronavirus.