Man Utd grab 3 points with Anthony Martial's hat-trick

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – French forward Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick Wednesday to lead Manchester United to a 3-0 win against Sheffield United.

Playing at Old Trafford in Manchester, Martial was on fire, putting the Red Devils ahead twice in the first half by scoring in the 7th and 44th minutes.

In the second half, Martial scored one more goal for the home team in the 77th minute, making it 3-0.

The 24-year-old Martial became the first Manchester United player to bag a hat-trick in the Premier League since Robin Van Persie produced three goals in 2013.

The Red Devils extended their unbeaten run to 13 games, while Martial scored his 12th league goal this season.

– Liverpool hammers Crystal Palace 4-0

Liverpool shut out Crystal Palace to secure a 23-point lead in the standings ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the EPL.

The Reds led 2-0 at the end of the first half at the Anfield stadium thanks to defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 23rd minute and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the 45th minute.

In the 55th minute, Brazilian Fabinho scored the Reds' third goal, making it 3-0. Senegalese forward Sadio Mane's goal brought a comfortable 4-0 victory to Liverpool.

With this score, Liverpool collected 86 points from 31 games, while Crystal Palace is in ninth spot with 42 points.

Manchester United remain in fifth spot with 49 points as Sheffield United slipped to eighth place with 44 points.

Having 55 points, third-placed Leicester City drew 0-0 with Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

– Liverpool can become champions Thursday

The Reds can clinch their first league title in 30 years if second-placed Manchester City doesn’t win against Chelsea in Thursday’s game.

The match will be held at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Also, Southampton will host Arsenal while Burnley will take on Watford on Thursday.

The Premier League's Week 31 results so far are as follows:

– Tuesday:

Leicester City – Brighton & Hove Albion: 0-0

Tottenham Hotspur – West Ham United: 2-0

– Wednesday:

Manchester United – Sheffield United: 3-0

Newcastle United – Aston Villa: 1-1

Norwich – Everton: 0-1

Wolverhampton – Bournemouth: 1-0

Liverpool – Crystal Palace: 4-0