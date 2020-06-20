Manager, players among 12 virus cases at Turkish club

By Ahmet Bayram

MANISA, Turkey (AA) – At least 12 coronavirus cases were confirmed at Turkish football club Akhisarspor on Saturday.

Fatih Bulut, the chairman of the lower division side based in Akhisar in Turkey’s western Manisa province, told Anadolu Agency that 12 people, including manager Yilmaz Vural, three players and a coach, were found to be infected after tests on Friday.

He said all 12 people were placed under quarantine and were in good health.

The official said they would be retested on Saturday.

