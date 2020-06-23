Manchester City seal comfortable win over Burnley

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium late Monday.

In the first half, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez's two goals made the score 3-0 for the home team.

David Silva and Foden scored again in the second half as Manchester City earned a comfortable victory over Burnley.

Following the resumption of the Premie League, Manchester City gained two consecutive wins and increased their points to 63 in the second place, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Burnley are in the 11th place with 39 points.

– 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over stadium

During the match, an aircraft towed a banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" over the stadium.

Both team players took a knee to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the game.

Burnley in a statement ''strongly condemned'' the action, calling the banner "offensive".

"Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening. We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans," the statement said.

– 'Black Lives Matter' protests

Football players in the English Premier League have recently been sporting the "Black Lives Matter slogan" on their jerseys.

Black Lives Matter slogan replaced the players' names on the back of their jerseys in England and its logo is featured on players’ uniforms in the wake of death of George Floyd, a black American man, in the US.

Video footage of Floyd’s fatal arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota prompted mass demonstrations in US cities against racial injustice and police brutality. In the video, Floyd is seen pinned to the ground, his neck compressed by a white police officer's knee.

The video shows the officer ignoring Floyd's pleas that he cannot breathe, maintaining the position even after he appears to lose consciousness. An independent autopsy found Floyd was killed by "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

Floyd's killing on May 25 sparked protests across the world, as well.