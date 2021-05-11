Manchester City win Premier League title with 3 games remaining

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester City on Tuesday was crowned 2020-21 English Premier League champions with three games remaining.

Leicester City defeated second-place Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford Stadium to seal City's seventh top-flight title.

"It is Guardiola’s 10th major honour since taking charge at City in 2016, and it comes a week after we booked our place in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain," Manchester City said in a statement.

"Our win at Palace last weekend was our 11th straight away win in the Premier League, equalling the record set by Chelsea in 2008 and City in 2017. With our Carabao Cup success already assured, City have now won 10 of the last 15 available English trophies," it added.

It is the third time Blue Skies manager Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League title with the City.

Manchester City collected 80 points in the standings with three games remaining.