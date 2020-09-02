Manchester United sign Ajax midfielder Van de Beek

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester United acquired Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Donny van de Beek on Wednesday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Dutch midfielder has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for a further year," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

An Ajax product, Van de Beek, 23, was promoted to the Dutch club's senior squad in 2015.

He was one of the key players for Ajax in the 2018-19 season when the team reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Van de Beek also played for Ajax in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United.

The English team became the Europa League champions with a 2-0 win in Stockholm, Sweden.

Last season, the Dutch international produced 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances.

Van de Beek won the Dutch league with Ajax in 2019.