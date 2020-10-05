Manchester United sign Cavani on free transfer

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Manchester United signed Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on free transfer late Monday.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of striker Edinson Cavani," the club said in a statement. "The Uruguay international joins on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year."

Cavani, 33, was a longtime Paris Saint-Germain player (2013-2020) but he became a free agent this summer once his contract at PSG expired.

In his seven-year-spell at PSG, Cavani won six French league titles.

He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG to be the French club's all-time top scorer.

Before PSG, Cavani had played for Italian teams Palermo and Napoli.

Separately Cavani helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America.

He scored 50 goals in 116 caps for his nation.