By Bilal Acar

LONDON (AA) – Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 Tuesday to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The Red Devils' Scottish central midfielder Scott McTominay scored the winner in the 97th minute of extra time after regular time ended 0-0 at Old Trafford Stadium.

Man United secured the win at home to be among the last eight.

Earlier Tuesday, Bournemouth beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the quarterfinal stage of the FA Cup.