Manchester United's Mata renews contract with club

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata extended his contract with the English Premier League club for another year on Friday.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022," the club statement read.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder left Chelsea to join Manchester United in 2014.

Mata scored 51 goals and made 47 assists in 273 matches for the Red Devils.

In addition to Manchester United, he played for Chelsea and Valencia. Mata won the 2012 UEFA Champions League and 2013 UEFA Europa League titles with Chelsea.

He also helped Manchester United claim the 2017 Europa League.

Mata bagged the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012 trophy with Spain.