Manchester Utd joins leaders Liverpool with 33 points

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 on Friday to move level on points with the English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Anthony Martial scored the opener for the Red Devils on a header in minute 40 at Old Trafford.

In the second half, Aston Villa's Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore managed to equalize the match in minute 58.

The home team were awarded a penalty kick three minutes later with Bruno Fernandes successfully converting to make it 2-1.

Manchester United are currently in second place with 33 points.

– Everton defeats West Ham United at home

Everton lost to West Ham United with Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek's goal in minute 86 at Goodison Park stadium.

West Ham increased their points to 26 and is in the tenth spot and the Blues are currently in fourth place with 29 points.