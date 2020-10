By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig side Hes Kablo Kayserispor signed on Monday Portuguese midfielder Manuel Fernandes on a two-year deal.

Fernandes joined the Kayseri team on free transfer after leaving Russian side Krasnodar this July.

The 34-year-old midfielder has also played for Istanbul's Besiktas from 2011 to 2014, scoring 20 goals and making 41 assists in 112 games.

He also made 15 appearances for the Portuguese national team.