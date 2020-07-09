Manuel Pellegrini appointed Real Betis' new manager

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Manuel Pellegrini has been appointed the manager of the Spanish football club Real Betis.

"Real Betis Balompie has signed Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini to take up the reins of the first team next season. The contract between Pellegrini and the Club is until June 2023," the club said on its website.

Pellegrini, 66, previously managed Spanish teams Villarreal, Malaga, and Real Madrid, as well as English clubs Manchester City and West Ham United.

With Manchester City, Pellegrini won the Premier League title and two EFL Cups.

The Chilean manager took Villarreal to the Champions League semifinals in 2006 while led Malaga to the Champions League quarterfinals in 2013.

"Real Betis takes a bid on a high profile and international prestige coach to raise the performance level of the team with a three-year project," the club added.

La Liga side Real Betis are in the 13th spot with 41 points in 35 matches.