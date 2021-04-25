Martyred Diplomats Exhibition on show in Los Angeles

By Hakan Copur

LOS ANGELES, US (AA) – An exhibition in the memory of Turkish diplomats martyred by Armenian terrorist organizations is on show in Los Angeles.

The Martyred Diplomats Exhibition opened its doors on Saturday, and according to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, it is dedicated to Turkish diplomats who continued their duties despite the threats and attacks by Armenian terrorist groups between 1973 and 1984, and lost their lives for this purpose.

In attacks by Armenian terrorist groups such as ASALA in the 1970s and 1980s, 58 Turkish citizens – including 31 diplomats and their family members – were martyred. A total of 77 people were killed and many were injured.

Los Angeles was the place where Consul General Mehmet Baydar and Consul Bahadır Demir were martyred by an Armenian terrorist on Jan. 27, 1973.

Can Oguz, Turkey's consul general in Los Angeles, said Turks will never forget their martyrs. He urged those who only speak about the pain of the Armenian side to listen to the stories of the martyred Turkish diplomats.

Deploring politics over the pains of martyrs, he said it is unacceptable and that such action will cause problems in the present as well as the future.

In his speech, Nasimi Agayev, consul general of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, said Turkey and Azerbaijan stood shoulder-to-shoulder throughout history, and against Armenian terrorists and atrocities.

The exhibition also opened simultaneously at Istanbul’s Sirkeci railway station.

The public display in LA will continue till Monday, whereas the one in Istanbul is open for a week. With specific details, they feature graphics and photos of terrorist attacks and assassinations by Armenian terrorists, along with a detailed timeline.

The exhibits include rare images telling the stories of the fallen diplomats along with high-resolution photos created using artificial intelligence.

– 1915 events

The showcases also focus on Turkey's efforts to reveal the truth and facts about the 1915 events when Armenian population of Ottoman Empire lost their lives during the “difficult conditions” of World War I.

Turkey's position on the 1915 events remains that the death of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces.

Turkey objects to presenting the 1915 events as “genocide,” describing them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia under the supervision of international experts to examine the issue.

US President Joe Biden's recent statement on the events has led to harsh criticism from Ankara.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin in Ankara