Massive explosion reported east of Iran's capital

By Muhammet Kursun and Ahmet Dursun

TEHRAN/ANKARA (AA) – An explosion occurred east of Iran’s capital Tehran late Thursday, according to local media.

Footage shared on social media showed a bright orange flash followed by a large plume of smoke.

“Some local sources have reported a big orange flash east of Tehran. It is said to have occurred following a loud explosion. Authorities have yet to issue a statement,” Iranian state television reported.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi said an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that half of Shiraz city in Fars province has plunged into darkness following an explosion at a power station.

“As a result of the fire at one of Shiraz’s main power stations, some parts of the city remain in darkness,” Shiraz Islamic City Council spokesperson Saeid Nazeri told Mehr News Agency.

Nazeri said the fire has been extinguished and work on restoring power is being carried out.

Shiraz Fire Marshal Muhammad Hadi Khani also said the fire was caused by the explosion.

Khani said the incident occurred at 11:21 p.m. local time (18:51GMT).

He said no casualties have been reported, while the reason behind it is being investigated.

*Writing by Sena Guler