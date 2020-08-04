Massive explosion reported in Beirut, Lebanon

By Halime Afra Aksoy

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AA) – A huge explosion took place in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday near the house of a former prime minister, said press reports and accounts from the scene.

A large number of people were reportedly injured, while former Premier Saad al-Hariri is said to be unharmed, according to initial reports.

Al-Hariri's residence, government property, and surrounding buildings suffered great damage in the explosion near the Port of Beirut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz