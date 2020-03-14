Mauritania announces first COVID-19 case

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – Mauritania’s Health Ministry late Friday announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patient is a citizen of a European country and came to Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott on March 9, according to a statement by the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said the patient has been under quarantine since the day he arrived in the capital Nouakchott.

Four out of 189 cases in Africa have resulted in death so far.

Other African countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Egypt, Ethiopia, Senegal, Gabon, Sudan, Cameroon, Tunisia, South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya.

More than 142,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 129 countries and territories, with nearly 5,400 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

* Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara.