Mavericks beat Kings 114-110, Luka Doncic makes history

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Dallas Mavericks beat Sacramento Kings with a 114-110 score, thanks to a historic triple-double posted by Mavericks' star Luka Doncic.

The 21-year-old produced 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound and 10-assist triple double.

Tim Hardaway Jr. produced 22 points and five rebounds as Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points and seven rebounds in the win.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox played with 28 points and nine assists to become the high scorer of this team.

Serbian forward Nemanja Bjelica had 12 points and 13 rebounds to make a double-double while Bahamian guard Buddy Hield helped his team with 21 points at the HP Field House.

With this result, the seven-place Mavericks improved to 41 wins and 29 losses in the Western Conference.

– Suns beat Clippers on Booker's buzzer-beater

The Phoenix Suns — battling for the 8th seed in the Western Conference — defeated title-contending Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 on Tuesday evening, thanks to the buzzer-beater shot by Devin Booker.

Booker scored 35 points, including the tough fade away shot at the buzzer over Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to give the Suns their 3rd consecutive victory at Disney's Orlando sports complex, dubbed as the "bubble."

The Suns, currently have 29 wins and 39 losses, are one of the six Western Conference teams currently vying for the 8th spot to enter the playoffs.

After playing eight seeding matches, the 8th and 9th spot teams will play a play-in for the playoffs, if the game difference between the 8th and 9th seed is not bigger than 4 games.

Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies are at the 8th spot with 32 wins and 36 losses, while 9th place Portland Trail Blazers have 31 wins and 38 losses.

– Results in the NBA

Milwaukee Bucks – Brooklyn Nets: 116-119

Sacramento Kings – Dallas Mavericks: 110-114

Los Angeles Clippers – Phoenix Suns: 115-117

Indiana Pacers – Orlando Magic: 120-109

Miami Heat – Boston Celtics: 112-106

Portland Trail Blazers – Houston Rockets: 110-102