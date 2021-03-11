Mavs beat Spurs, Doncic, Porzingis combine 50 points

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined 50 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the 115-104 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas in a Wednesday NBA game.

Slovenian star Doncic posted a triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Latvian center Porzingis had a double-double, scoring 28 points, and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Spurs star DeMar DeRozan tallied 30 points and 11 assists.

Sitting in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings, Mavericks won 19 matches but lost 16 others in the regular season.

The Spurs — no. 7 in the West — had an 18-15 win/loss record in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

In the other match of the night, Memphis Grizzlies from West won against Eastern Conference team Washington Wizards 127-112 in Memphis.

Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas was the key player for the Grizzlies, scoring 29 points and having 20 rebounds.

The Wizards' top scorer was Bradley Beal. The American shooting guard scored 21 points against the Grizzlies.