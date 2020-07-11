Measles vaccine covers 94,000 children in S.Sudan

By Benjamin Takpiny

Juba, South Sudan (AA) – Despite COVID-19 related restrictions, 94,000 children in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal province have been vaccinated against measles, Dr. Olushayo Olu, World Health Organization (WHO) representative said on Friday.

“Following the reported cases of measles in some of the counties in January 2020, the 12-day campaign from June 22 to July 3 was organized with the support from WHO and UNICEF, the global health body said in a statement.

“Strengthening routine immunization would interrupt the spread of the disease and enhance the survival of vulnerable children,” said Dr. Olu.

The WHO said South Sudan is among the countries experiencing an upsurge of measles cases affecting a total of 694 children and claiming at least seven lives since the beginning of 2020.