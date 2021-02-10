Medic receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Peru

By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – A medical doctor was the first person in Peru to be vaccinated against COVID-19, local media reported Tuesday.

Dr. Josef Vallejos, who works at Arzobispo Loayza Hospital in the capital Lima, received the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm after the first shipment of 300,000 doses arrived in the country on Sunday.

“I want to say that it is a historic day for Peru. I am happy that I was vaccinated,” said Vallejos, noting that he felt good.

“I am an intensive care doctor, and symbolically they chose me to be vaccinated. I do not feel any pain,” he added.

Authorities announced that health care workers and those in risk groups in the country will be vaccinated initially.

Peru has reported nearly 1.2 million coronavirus cases and over 42,000 deaths due to the virus. More than 1 million people have recovered.

President Francisco Sagasti announced the arrival of the 300,000 doses on Twitter.