Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

By Aliia Raimbekova

NUR SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey sent 150,000 face masks and sanitizers, said a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Nur Sultan.

"We believe that medical supplies will support our Kazakh friends in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, which has become a global threat," the embassy added.

Turkey's aid to Kazakhstan is a clear example of global solidarity in combating the virus, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 284,500 people worldwide, with total infections more than 4.15 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.43 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.