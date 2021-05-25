Merih Demiral: Postponement of EURO 2020 advantage for Turkey

By Hilmi Sever

ANTALYA, Turkey (AA) – Turkish center-back Merih Demiral believes that the delay of EURO 2020 due to the coronavirus is advantageous for the Turkish national team.

Juventus's defender Merih Demiral and Celta Vigo's midfielder Okay Yokuslu arrived in Antalya to join Turkey's pre-tournament training camp.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency late Monday, Demiral said that it was a different and very tiring season for him in Italy.

Referring to Juventus' performance during the 2020-2021 season, he stated that "we finished [the season]– well. We won a cup [Coppa Italia] and qualified for the Champions League in the last game. We are very happy to join the national team, we were waiting for this moment. "

The 23-year-old player seeks to be well-prepared for the tournament during the training camp in Antalya.

Stating that the postponement of EURO 2020 is an advantage for the national team, Demiral reminded that Turkey had three or four injured football players last year ahead of EURO 2020, which was supposed to take place from June 12 to July 12, 2020, before it was delayed.

"So I can say that the postponement of the tournament last year was good for us. I can say for myself that I am much better prepared."

Demiral said that the players fight for each other on the field.

"There is a very good national team that reached great success, I hope we will be successful in the upcoming period."

He also shared his views on Turkey's opening game of the tournament against Italy.

"It will be the most special match for us. We were joking a lot with my teammates [from Juventus] Bonucci and Chiellini in the dressing room."

Demiral added that he showed his teammates the goals of Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz, who played for Lille in France last season.

"I hope we will compete well and have a good result."

He also admitted that his experienced teammates in Juventus contributed a lot to his development.

"I cannot find the chance to make appearances in the recent days, but playing against Ronaldo and Dybala in training makes a great contribution to me. Chiellini and Bonucci take care of me one-on-one after the training sessions, which is a great experience for me."

"I'm trying to take advantage of it. I'm improving myself day by day."

– Qualifying for next phase 'main goal' for Turkey, says Yokuslu

Another Turkish player Okay Yokuslu said that moving to the next phase from the group stage is "the main goal" for the national team.

He stated that the half-season he spent in the UK was very productive for him even though his team West Bromwich Albion was relegated from the Premier League.

"It was a good adventure for me. My team was relegated, but when I joined the club was in a difficult situation. We gained momentum with the new arrivals, we had hope, but unfortunately, we failed."

"Now, we will completely prepare for the European Championship that we have been waiting for a long time."

When he was asked where he will continue his career in the UK or Spain, Yokuslu said: "I do not know that at the moment. It was a productive season for me. I have no idea about it. I do not think of anything for my next club at the moment. I only think about it [EURO 2020] completely. My manager Batur Altiparmak will be taking care of my transfer."

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the English Premier League side West Bromwich Albion from Celta Vigo on loan in the winter transfer window.

But, his team relegated from the league after ending the season in 19th place with 26 points.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara