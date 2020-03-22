Merkel in self-quarantine over coronavirus concern

BERLIN (AA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has entered self-quarantine today due to earlier contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus, her office announced on Sunday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a press release that the chancellor has decided to quarantine herself at home, immediately after learning Sunday that a doctor who gave her a pneumococcal vaccination on Friday later tested positive for COVID-19.

“She will be tested regularly in the coming days, as having such a test now would not be conclusive,” he said.

Seibert underlined that Merkel will carry out her official duties while staying at home.