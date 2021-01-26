Merkel says pandemic to affect us for years to come

By Rabia Iclal Turan

ANKARA (AA) – German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic will continue to determine our lives over the next few years.

“The pandemic has left deep imprints on our societies and our economies,” she said during her address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2021. “And it is safe to say it is going to determine in many ways the way we live, the way we do business over the next few years."

The German leader said the fact that vaccines against coronavirus have been developed in record time shows humankind is capable of great scientific feats. “This shows the way out of this pandemic, although it is going to be an arduous road, much of an uphill battle, much more difficult than many think,” she said.

Merkel called for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly through more support to COVAX, which is led by the World Health Organization. The initiative that started last April aims to supply at least 2 billion doses of safe coronavirus vaccines to the at least 180 countries that have signed up.

The German chancellor said Davos is the right place to discuss how we can get out of this pandemic, and forge a future looking path. "Anything that contains this pandemic is a good thing."

Several business, civil society leaders and heads of states or governments are meeting virtually from Jan. 25-29 to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and address the urgent need for global cooperation.