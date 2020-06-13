Mexican official nominated to head World Trade Org.

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – The Mexican Foreign Ministry said Friday that Jesus Seade would enhance the multilateral structure of the World Trade Organization (WTO) after incumbent Roberto Azevedo said he would step down.

The ministry said Seade was a strong and experienced candidate capable of protecting international cooperation and representing global interest of free trade agreements.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised Seade earlier for his knowledge of international trade and said he played a role in the free trade deal inked by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Although Azevedo was projected to be in office until Sept. 1, 2021, he announced he would leave his post before that date during an online meeting May 14.

Azevedo said in an official letter he would leave the WTO on Aug. 31.

