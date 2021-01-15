Mexico absolves former defense secretary of all charges

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO (AA) – Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced late Thursday that it had found no evidence against the country’s former defense secretary of money laundering or drug trafficking, rejecting a US case against him.

“After analyzing evidence sent by North American authorities and Salvador Cienfuegos, the Attorney General concluded that he did not sustain any encounter or communication with any criminal group. Therefore, it was determined that no penal proceedings will be pursued.”

Cienfuegos was apprehended by US authorities at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 15 on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Later, the US attorney general announced that all charges would be dropped, leaving the investigation to Mexican authorities.

According to the US Justice Department, all evidence regarding Cienfuego’s investigation was provided to the Mexican prosecution.

Cienfuegos arrived in the city of Toluca in Mexico on Nov. 18, where he was notified that an investigation against him was underway and later let go.

He served as defense secretary under former President Enrique Pena Nieto from 2012-2018.