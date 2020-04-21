Mexico considers relaxing coronavirus regulations

By Sierra Juarez

QUERETARO, Mexico (AA) – Mexico is considering reopening parts of the country by mid-May, even as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Monday that the country could enter “phase three” in a matter of days, meaning the coronavirus will begin to rampantly spread from city to city.

Officials say this is when the healthcare system will be pushed to its limit and may even collapse as there is not enough equipment to treat people.

In addition, healthcare professionals are worried about contracting the virus amid a shortage of protective equipment. Several doctors and nurses in regions like Coahuila have already contracted the virus.

Nurses and doctors are also facing attacks as people begin to panic. Some healthcare professionals have been physically assaulted by conspiracy theorists who do not believe in the virus and by those frustrated with the healthcare system.

The Department of Public Safety is now dissuading health professionals from wearing their scrubs outside the hospital and has stationed the National Guard outside several hospitals throughout the country.

While health officials worry about what “phase three” could mean for the health system, Mexicans worry about what it will mean for the economy. The Department of Labor said that at least 350,000 jobs in Mexico have already been lost.

Right now, the country is in “phase two,” which means that only essential businesses are supposed to be open. Schools and most large events have been canceled and the federal government has recommended that people practice social distancing.

However, despite the looming risk of a “phase three,” the government announced last Thursday that it could begin reopening municipalities where there have not been confirmed coronavirus cases. Some people may be able to return to work and school as soon as May 17.

For the elderly, pregnant and those in places with confirmed cases, normal life is not expected to resume until at least June 1.

In order to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus during “phase two,” the federal government has closed down some public places like beaches and is considering limiting people’s ability to travel using traffic stops.

In some cities such as Queretaro in central Mexico, the local government is instituting more strict, localized recommendations. For example, people must wear face masks in certain areas like grocery stores.

Across the country, there are more than 8,000 confirmed cases and nearly 700 deaths.

“Phase three” is expected to begin when there are “thousands” of confirmed cases, but it is unclear at what number it will be triggered.