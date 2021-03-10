Mexico decriminalizes recreational use of marijuana

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO (AA) – Mexican lawmakers voted Wednesday to legalize marijuana for recreational use, although some rejected the bill over health concerns.

The Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the bill with 316 votes in favor, 129 against and 23 abstentions.

The approval continues efforts by lawmakers to decriminalize marijuana with Senators passing a previous version of the bill in November.

In January, health authorities in the country published rules to secure medical use and pharmaceutical production of marijuana derivatives.

In the latest move, legislators voted to issue the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis, also enacting changes to the General Health Law and the Federal Penal Code.

The bill dictates the decriminalization of up to 28 grams, with users required to obtain a special permit to cultivate marijuana plants in their residences.

However, changes were made to what was voted on by Senators last year.

The National Commission Against Addictions (Conadic), which is part of the Health Ministry, will be in charge of marijuana’s regulation and promotion, contrary to what was agreed to by the Senate, which involved the creation of a Mexican institute for the regulation and control of cannabis.

The Chamber of Deputies also voted to allow ownership of six plants per household and up to eight if there are two consumers, compared with the four plants previously approved by Senators in November.

The bill will be sent back to the Senate to review the changes made for further debate and voting on the final law.

Opposition lawmakers rejected the bill, warning of the health risks to young Mexicans.