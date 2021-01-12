Mexico publishes rules on marijuana medicinal use

By Jorge Antonio Rocha

MEXICO CITY (AA) – Health authorities here published rules Tuesday for the production and medicinal use of marijuana and its pharmaceutical derivatives.

The rules secure the legal operation of the industry in Mexico and includes primary production to supply pharmaceuticals, production of seeds and fabrication of pharmaceutical and medicinal derivatives.

It comes three years after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of cannabis use.

The Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) and the Health Ministry will be in charge of administering and implementing the regulations, while the National Service of Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASINCA) will head regulations.

Proper installations certified by COFEPRIS are needed for pharmaceutical and quality control laboratories as well as an academic background and experience for those running laboratories. All permits for pharmaceutical research will be issued by COFEPRIS.

A permit would have to be obtained to grow seeds by SENASINCA which would grant the holder in the National Registry for growing cannabis for research and production purposes.

The rules also dictate that drug stores, pharmacies or selling points need to keep a record of all patients.

The rules come after federal efforts to legalize the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana, with senators voting in favor of decriminalization for recreational use in November.

A review and vote on legalizing recreational usage are pending in Congress.