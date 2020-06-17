Mexico reports 730 more COVID-19 deaths

By Zehra Ulucak

ANKARA (AA) – Mexico on Wednesday reported 730 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s deaths toll to 18,310.

A total of 4,599 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the overall count to 154,863, said the Health Ministry.

The number of recovered patients have reached 116,178, the ministry added.

Mexico confirmed its first case on Feb. 28 and first death from COVID-19 on March 19.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 188 countries and regions, with the US, Brazil, and Russia currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed over 443,600 people worldwide, with the total number of infections over 8.17 million, while some 3.95 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Cagatay Zontur.