Mexico reports 770 more COVID-19 deaths

By Gamze Turkoglu Oguz

ANKARA (AA) – Mexico on Thursday reported 770 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s deaths toll to 19,080.

A total of 4,930 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 159,793, said the Health Ministry.

The number of recovered patients has reached 119,355, the ministry added.

Mexico confirmed its first case on Feb. 28 and first death from COVID-19 on March 19.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 188 countries and regions, with the US, Brazil, and Russia currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed nearly 449,000 people worldwide, with the total number of infections over 8.34 million, while more than 4.07 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.