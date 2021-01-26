Mexico's population rises to over 126M

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AA) – Mexico's population exceeds 126 million, according to the results of a just-completed census.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) on Monday published the 2020 Census of Population and Housing Units, which put the country’s population at 126,014,024.

Having become the 11th most populous country in the world, 51.2% of Mexico's population is female and 48.8% are male, the census agency revealed.

Among the most populous parts of the country are the State of Mexico, with 16.99 million people; the capital, Mexico City, with 9.2 million people; Jalisco state, with 8.34 million people; Veracruz state, with 8.62 million people; and Puebla, with 6.58 million.

While the growth of Mexico's population decreased by 1.2% in the last 10 years, the average age, which was 22 in 2000, was recorded as 29 in 2020.