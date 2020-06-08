Mexico's president says no virus symptoms

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Mexico's president said Monday that he is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s remarks came during a press conference hours after one of his close collaborators, Zoe Robledo, confirmed on Twitter that he is infected.

Lopez Obrador said he is currently following experts' recommendations and would be tested for COVID-19 if he shows symptoms, adding that it is "only necessary" to be tested if symptoms appear.

"I’m fine, I am following the recommendations of the specialists, we must all follow them regardless of our position, we must all take care of ourselves," he said.

The president said Robledo informed him about his situation on Sunday and is now confined at home, adding that his family is also infected.

Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), tested positive for coronavirus after accompanying the president at a conference on Friday morning in the state of Tabasco.

He stated that he will continue to work remotely, coordinating his duties, and will "follow the instructions of the extraordinary social security doctors."

Mexico currently has more than 117,100 coronavirus-related cases and nearly 13,700 fatalities, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University. In all, almost 83,800 people have recovered from the disease.